Woody Guthrie's family tells Josh Hawley 'This Land Is Your Land' not for use by 'insurrectionists'

American folk music singer Woody Guthrie (Al Aumuller/Library of Congress)
The family of the author of "This Land Is Your Land" has called on Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) to stop using the song's lyrics.
The Kansas City Starreported Nora Guthrie, daughter of singer Woody Guthrie, wrote an email asking Hawley to stop using the song to promote his "This Land is Our Land Act," which would prevent U.S. farmland from being owned by anyone associated with the Chinese Communist Party.
Guthrie said politicians have long used "This Land Is Your Land" to promote their campaigns and the U.S.
"In this particular case, the co-opting or parodying of the lyric by those not aligned with Woody's lyrics – i.e. misrepresentation by autocrats, racists, white nationalists, anti-labor, insurrectionists, etc. – is not condoned," Guthrie wrote. "We do not consider Josh Hawley in any way a representative of Woody's values therefore we would never endorse or approve of his reference to Woody's lyrics."
"It is more of a vision of democracy," Guthrie said of the song. "The song simply reiterates the concept, 'By the people, for the people.'"
The paper pointed out that Guthrie has no legal avenue to prevent Hawley from using the lyrics.
A January 6th defendant appeared to get cold feet about accepting a plea agreement on Monday, until his lawyer stepped in and "saved [him] from himself."
According to NBC News' Ryan Reilly, Capitol rioter Edward Rodriguez admitted in court on Monday that he deployed bear spray against police officers during the riots at the Capitol, although he said he wasn't sure what the chemical irritant would do and he even did a Google search for "What does bear spray do to humans?" afterward.
Reilly writes that, after hearing the judge in his case explain the significant possible prison sentence he faces for assaulting police officers, Rodriguez began to wonder whether he would have a better chance at securing a better outcome were he allowed to "explain himself" at a full bench trial.
"Basically zero chance this works out better for him," commented Reilly of Rodriguez's consideration of taking his case to trial.
In the end, reports Reilly, Rodriguez's attorney "saved [him] from himself" and got him to enter a guilty plea that was accepted by the court. He will now face sentencing this coming July.
Ohio Republicans could steer up to $22,000 in public money to a neo-Nazi homeschooling couple that offers a white nationalist curriculum.
House Bill 11 would provide up to $1.1 billion in state funding for homeschooled children and students at non-chartered private schools, which means Katja and Logan Lawrence, who operate the Dissident Homeschool Network channel on Telegram, could get taxpayer money for spreading neo-Nazi propaganda to children, reported Vice News.
“Beginning in 2025, the bill’s Backpack Scholarship Program qualifies any public, nonpublic, or home-educated student enrolling in grades K-12 or the equivalent to receive a scholarship funded through an education savings account,” concluded the state Legislation Service Commission. "[These] funds may be used to pay tuition and fees to attend a participating nonpublic school or pay for various other educational goods or services. Under the program, students in grades K-8 receive $5,500 and students in grades 9-12 receive $7,500."
The bill could not include any new oversight over homeschooling regulations, which are so lenient that the Department of Education determined the Lawrences weren't breaking any rules by pledging to teach children to “become wonderful Nazis.”
“This Backpack Bill is a black hole that will suck up more than $1 billion dollars right out of taxpayers’ pockets and public school funding and distribute it wildly all over the place to private schools, charter schools and, yes, home schools where a Neo-Nazi curriculum can be taught and amplified at taxpayers’ expense,” said Democratic state Rep. Casey Weinstein, a Democrat, told VICE News. “Considering Republicans miscalculated the cost of this bill by more than a billion dollars and considering they feel homeschooling standards and transparency don’t matter, they should take this bill back to the drawing board.”
A previous version of the bill, which was introduced by Republican state Reps. Marilyn John and Riordan McClain after the Lawrences were unmasked, received only a single hearing, but House speaker Jason Stephens said the current version of the Backpack Bill was among his top legislative priorities.
Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is leading the charge against "wokeness" and diversity, this time falsely blaming "DEI" – diversity, equity, and inclusion – as the reason Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday.
“I mean, this bank, they’re so concerned with DEI and politics and all kinds of stuff. I think that really diverted from them focusing on their core mission,” DeSantis told Fox Corp.'s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, as Florida Politics reports.
The far-right Florida governor, expected to announce a run for president, also took a wrong swing at the Biden administration.
“I also look at it and say we have such a morass of federal regulations. We have a massive federal bureaucracy and yet they never seem to be able to be there when we, we need them to be able to prevent something like this,” DeSantis said.
Donald Trump, as President, stripped away the very regulations that could have stopped Silicon Valley Bank from collapsing. Just hours after DeSantis made his remarks, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced all SVB depositors would be able to access all their funds on Monday, even over and above the FDIC guarantee limit of $250,000, and promised Wall Street, not U.S. taxpayers, would foot the bill.
For her part, Bartiromo falsely suggested DeSantis had solved Florida's insurance crisis, inappropriately positioning him as an expert in finance.
DeSantis was far from the only right winger blaming Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on DEI.
U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), posting screenshots from SVB's website, mocking the bank's diversity policies along with its environmental, social, and corporate governance polices.
"Well, ESG and DEI certainly didn’t save SVP," he declared.
Real America's Voice extremist host Grant Stinchfield, on TikTok, in a Donald Trump tee-shirt, falsely claimed SVB was "at the forefront of this 'equity, diversity, and inclusion' nonsense, where they were literally putting 'woke' policies ahead of profit."
That's false.
As Florida Politics noted, "a more proximate reason for the bank run that led to FDIC receivership could be its heavy investment in 10-year bonds with low-interest rates combined with the need for liquidity from its high-dollar account venture capital clients. When interest rates surged recently, SVB found itself in a cash crush, made worse by an earlier meltdown in the tech sector, causing many capital investors to scale back."
Republican House Oversight Chairman Jim Comer wrongly blamed SVB's "woke" policies for its downfall.
Comer, as Mediaite noted, told Bartiromo on Sunday, “we see now coming out they were one of the most woke banks in their quest for the ESG-type policy and investing. This could be a trend and there are consequences for bad Democrat policy.”
The founder of Students for Trump, far-right activist Ryan Fournier, on Twitter declared, "Silicon Valley Bank has been operating for 40 years. 3 years ago they hired their first 'Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Equity' officer. Now they’re defunct. Get woke, go broke!"
Watch DeSantis below or at this link. (Relevant segment starts at the 2:49 mark.)