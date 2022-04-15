'You can almost hear the uncontrollable weeping': Josh Mandel roasted after Trump humiliatingly endorses JD Vance
Ohio Republican Senate hopeful Josh Mandel suffered a humiliating blow on Friday when former President Donald Trump officially endorsed rival J.D. Vance.

Mandel, who had worked incredibly hard to butter up Trump for an endorsement, posted a tweet that continued heaping praise on the twice-impeached former president even though he just dealt a significant hit to his hopes of winning the upcoming primary.

"I continue to be a proud supporter of President Trump and the America First agenda," Mandel wrote. "I look forward to earning his endorsement in the general election and working with him to defeat Tim Ryan in November."

Many of Mandel's followers gleefully piled on to rub salt in the wounds, however.

