MAGA rioter in Jack Skellington costume tried to inflict nightmare on Capitol cops
A Nevada man dressed for Halloween was arrested Wednesday on charges that he assaulted police officers with several objects -- including a chair nail with a protruding nail -- at the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca, Nevada, made his first court appearance and remain detained pending further court proceeding, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced today.

“Kenyon was in the Capitol… wearing a ‘Jack Skellington’ costume, based on a character from the movie, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’” DOJ stated in a news release. “During the rioting, he and others damaged an exterior window of the building. Kenyon first attempted to break the window with a closed fist, followed by several attempts with a flag staff.

“Later, he used several objects, including what appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail, to assault law enforcement officers who were attempting to protect the building. Additionally, according to the documents, he threw an unknown object and what appears to be a large, hard plastic pylon towards officers.”

Kenyon’s fashion choice didn’t help him avoid detection, according to the FBI complaint against him.

“I observed Josiah Kenyon to be wearing a Jack Skellington costume from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and, in some video footage and photographs, a red 'Make America Great Again' baseball cap and black gloves, “an agent stated. He added that Kenyon’s identity in the costume was confirmed by a witness on the Washington Metro and two others who worked at an area hotel in which Kenyon was staying.

Kenyon is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges. You can read the FBI statement of facts here.

You can watch a clip of Kenyon below:

