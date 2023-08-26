‘Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow’ didn’t indict Trump, ‘regular people’ did: Fox News host destroys ‘two-tiered’ justice claims
Former President Donald Trump's booking mugshot on Aug. 24, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

A Fox News host destroyed conservative claims that Donald Trump's criminal indictments show there's a "two-tiered" system of justice being used against Republicans.

Jessica Tarlov, the lone liberal co-host on the conservative cable channel's popular afternoon show, "The Five," reminded her right-wing counterparts on Friday that Trump was indicted in four different jurisdictions by "regular people," while pointing to a new poll that finds majorities of Americans believe he is guilty of the federal crimes he has been charged with and if convicted believe he should be imprisoned.

"Donald Trump was indicted in four jurisdictions around this country, by juries of regular Americans in New York, in D.C., and Atlanta, and in South Florida, where he calls home," Tarlov said. "This wasn't Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow sitting there. It was regular people who listened to the evidence that was brought before them."

"When you say that people are rallying behind him, his diehard base is, but the average American isn't," she continued.

"There's new polling out today. 62% think that he committed a crime, including 67% of independents. 61% think that he must stand trial before the election. Why? Because you don't want to put someone in office who's going to jail, and 59% think that the DOJ is being fair."

"That shoots straight through the argument that this is a 'two-tiered' system of justice," she continued. "If you don't like that Joe Biden is fundraising off of it, you know, Donald Trump is doing the same thing, he's having his moment. Mitch McConnell even – remember he fundraised off of 'Cocaine Mitch.'"

