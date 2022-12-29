JP Morgan Chase sued by US Virgin Islands over Epstein sex trafficking

The legal saga of the late Jeffrey Epstein continues as, according to The Guardian, the Virgin Islands is suing financial giant JPMorgan Chase in New York federal court over their allegedly assistance in trafficking women and minors.

Epstein owned a private island in the US Virgin Islands where his crimes were committed. The government is arguing that the financial institution should have completed the proper audits and investigations to have identified Epstein's crimes and could have submitted those crimes under anti-money laundering crimes.

The attorney's argument is that the human trafficking was obvious enough and put out in the open, so Epstein's activities were under JPMorgan Chase's responsibility.

According to The Guardian the lawsuit states, "JPMorgan knowingly, negligently and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise."

IN OTHER NEWS: Ex-Oath Keeper Ray Epps pokes holes in right-wing conspiracies during Jan. 6 panel testimony

The amount of damages in the lawsuit have not been released, but the damages cover the breaking of bank-secrecy and consumer laws along with violating sex-trafficking laws.

JPMorgan Chase has yet to put out a public comment on the lawsuit.