Watch: Raging racist goes viral after repeatedly yelling 'tamales' at Los Angeles street vendor

A California man was caught on video yelling racial slurs at a food vendor, Local12 reports.

Juan Aguilar, who has been selling tamales around the South Bay for five years, captured the incident on video, which shows the man yelling anti-Mexican slurs and appearing to throw a kick at Aguilar.

“Tamales! Tamales! Tamales! Get your f*cking wetback a** outta here,” the man says in the video. “Son of a b*tch. I’m going to get you, you mother*cker.”

Street vendor advocate Edin Alex Enamorado saw the video and immediately got friends to organize a community buyout for Aguilar. Over 1,000 people showed up for the buyout.

Aguilar has since filed an official hate incident report with the Los Angeles Police Department, but says he'll continue selling tamales so that one day he can open a brick-and-mortar restaurant or distribution company.

Watch a report on the story below: