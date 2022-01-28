January 6 Committee subpoenas Trump official who attended key meeting the day before MAGA riots: report

On Friday, CNN analyst Gloria Borger reported that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed Judd Deere, the formed deputy White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump who issued a statement after the attack.
"What does the committee think it can learn from him?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.
"They think they can learn a lot," said Borger. "He is someone the committee is interested in because he has firsthand knowledge of Donald Trump's behavior before and during the January 6th attack on the Capitol, because he was there in the White House. And the letter we've obtained to Deere said there is reason to believe he was involved in formulating the White House response to the attack as it occurred. But specifically, the committee is very, very interested in a January 5th staff meeting in the Oval Office with the president which Deere reportedly attended."
READ MORE: Fake Trump electors have ‘absolute criminal liability’ and will cooperate to save themselves: MSNBC analyst
"Now, the letter uses an account from the book 'Peril' in which Trump listened to the crowds outside and said, 'There is a lot of anger out there right now,'" said Borger. "And the letter also refers to documents the committee has obtained itself, portraying the president as repeatedly asking, what are your ideas for getting the RINOs — Republicans in name only — to do the right thing tomorrow. How do we convince Congress? So Deere is just the latest in a wide net of people in the Trump orbit to be subpoenaed as the committee tries to get inside Donald Trump's state of mind."
Watch below:
Gloria Borger reports on January 6 Committee subpoena to Judd Deere www.youtube.com