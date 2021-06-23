Reagan appointed judge lashes out at GOP congressman for Jan. 6 lies and attempts to 'rewrite history'

During the sentencing hearing of a Capitol attacker, the judge invoked Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) for what he said are lies being spread by Republicans in office.
Anna Morgan-Lloyd is the first Capitol attacker to be sentenced for her participation. Ahead of the sentence, she made a statement apologizing for her role and the violence. But it was Judge Royce Lamberth, a Ronald Reagan appointee, went off on Republicans lying about what happened, tweeted Reuters reporter Jan Wolfe.
"I don't know what planet these people are on," the judge said of Clyde and his GOP friends. "I'm especially troubled by the accounts of some members of Congress that January 6 was just a day of tourists walking through the Capitol. I don't know what planet these people are on."
"It was not an accident that it turned violent," Lamberth continued. "It was intended to draw to a halt the very functioning of our government."
"The attempt by some congressmen to rewrite history and say this was all just tourists walking through the Capitol is just utter nonsense."