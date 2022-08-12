Judge at the center of FBI’s search of Trump’s home is a target of threats, slurs
Gavel and law books (Shutterstock.com)

MIAMI — A week ago, the FBI submitted a search warrant seeking classified information in the Mar-a-Lago home of former president Donald Trump to a magistrate judge in West Palm Beach federal court. But the magistrate judge on duty last Friday wasn’t available, so another one agreed to review it, with no idea of what awaited him. His name is Bruce Reinhart, a former federal prosecutor who was appointed to the position in 2018. When he found “probable cause” of a crime allowing FBI agents to search Trump’s private club for “top secret” and other classified documents, it was a pretty routine proc...