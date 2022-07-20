Judge barred from bench over groping incident

The New Jersey Supreme Court ordered a municipal judge accused of groping a woman inside of his law office permanently barred from judicial service Tuesday.



Nino Falcone, who served as a part-time municipal judge in North Bergen, will also be censured. Falcone was suspended on Sept. 12, 2019, after being charged with criminal sexual contact over the incident.

He was accused of groping a woman who entered his law office on behalf of her employer, a physician with whom the judge had a years-long professional relationship.

A complaint filed by a judicial conduct committee alleged Falcone attempted to stop her from leaving his office before offering to pay her. He admitted to inappropriately touching her on a phone call monitored by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Supreme Court’s order is in line with recommendations issued by the committee, which in a presentment suggested Falcone be censured and disqualified from judicial service, both for the assault and for “demonstrably false testimony” he delivered to the committee.

The presentment said Falcone claimed he accidentally touched the woman, a claim belied by his recorded admission.





