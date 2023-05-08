Judge blocks Trump from posting details about Stormy Daniels case to social media

A judge in New York this Monday has ordered former President Donald Trump not to post any evidence from his criminal case on social media, Bloomberg reported.

The order limits Trump ability to comment on the case involving an alleged hush money payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels, of which he's been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan also blocked Trump from releasing or "publicly posting details about witnesses or other evidence that Manhattan prosecutors have collected against him," according to Bloomberg.

The former president is accused of falsifying business records including some that were allegedly mischaracterized for tax purposes. Trump has denied all the charges.

The twice-impeached Republican is the first sitting or former American president to be criminally indicted.

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen, who has turned against his ex-boss, says he arranged the payment in exchange for silence about a tryst Daniels says she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump for years rejoiced in his reputation as a playboy but he denied the affair with Daniels, which would have occurred just after his third wife Melania gave birth.

Prosecutors also faulted Trump over a $30,000 payment made to keep quiet a doorman at Trump Tower over allegations the former president had a child out of wedlock.

A final case involved a woman who received $150,000 from a US tabloid in exchange for silence about an alleged sexual relationship with Trump.

Trump is facing a series of separate criminal investigations at state and federal level that could result in further -- more serious -- charges between now and Election Day.

They include his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, his handling of classified documents, and his possible involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.





With additional reporting by AFP