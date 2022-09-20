'Enough is enough': Legal expert explains how Judge Dearie bypassed the Trump judge’s poor rulings
National security lawyer Brad Moss said that up until this point, Donald Trump has lucked out of his hand-picked judge, Aileen Cannon, handing him wins in court.

Trump demanded a special master in the court, and even went so far as to ask for Judge Raymond Dearie. After the DOJ agreed to Dearie, Trump's legal team is refusing to cooperate ahead of the first meeting Tuesday afternoon.

It has been six weeks since the search warrant was executed at the former president's country club in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Part of the reason Judge Dearie is doing this is I'm sure he saw what order he was given from Judge Cannon. I'm sure he looked at the filing and said 'enough is enough, I'm not dancing around this,'" said Moss. "It's really simple. Either you've got the evidence or you don't."

He went on to say that he Trump will have to produce the affidavit that the documents were declassified to prove the documents could even be taken outside of the Oval Office, much less the White House.

It's the easiest way to prove that the documents aren't Trump's because there's no document proving it. The second battle that Trump's lawyers will have to fight to prove that Trump owned the documents, which will also be difficult since they were generated by the government for the government.

"You get what you pay for and you get what you can," said Moss. "And whatever competent qualified lawyer you'd expect to have in this situation when everyone else wants nothing to do with you."

