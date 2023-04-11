U.S. District Court Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil on Tuesday denied a request from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for a temporary restraining order against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).
In a 50-page lawsuit filed earlier in the day, Bragg asked the court to block interference by Jordan. The powerful Republican had subpoenaed Bragg following the arrest of former President Donald Trump for falsifying business records.
Bragg's lawsuit included a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent Jordan from enforcing a subpoena on attorney Mark F. Pomerantz, the former leader of the Trump investigation.
Vyskocil struck down Bragg's request for a temporary restraining order soon after the lawsuit was filed.
"The Court declines to enter the proposed Temporary Restraining Order and Order to Show Cause," the judge wrote in a Tuesday ruling.
Instead, Vyskocil said the court would hear arguments regarding Bragg's motion on April 19.