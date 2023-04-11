The dispute centered around Republican opposition to a bill prohibiting police from conducting vehicle searches solely based on the detection of cannabis odor.

Republicans sought to explain their “no” votes, but House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-District 10 limited their time to two minutes so she could advance other legislation.

House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, a Republican, led the body’s GOP delegation on a brief walkout after a shouting match emerged between Jones and Republican Delegate Nic Kipke.

The delegation returned to the floor and Kipke on Tuesday issued an apology.

"I listened to the debate and regret my tone. I was tired and upset that Republicans were not being allowed to debate important bills that many of us believe are horrible for our state. However, I should have been more respectful in my tone. So, I called the speaker to apologize for that. She was very gracious about it," Kipke said in a statement.

Jones released a statement too acknowledging Kipke’s apology.

"The final moments of Sine Die were an unfortunate ending to an otherwise great session. There is always tension between the majority and minority parties, but the institution is bigger than any one of us and decorum in the House chamber matters,” Jones said.

"I'll continue protect both the institution and the rights of every member. Delegate Kipke and I have served together for a long time, and I believe that when he called me this afternoon to apologize, it was genuine.

“I am certain that all members of the House will remain focused on the important work we have to do for this state."

Watch video below or at this link.