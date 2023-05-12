Alex Murdaugh hit with major setback as he struggles to find ways to pay for his appeal
Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony during his double-murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. - Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS

Alex Murdaugh's attempt to have his defense funded by his retirement account has been denied by a judge, ABC 4 reported.

"After careful consideration, defendant Richard Alexander Murdaugh's motion for payment of attorneys' fees and costs from untainted funds is denied," Judge Daniel Hall announced on May 12.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin asked for more of Murdaugh's money in order to pay himself, co-counsel and respective firms for work on Murdaugh's upcoming appeal over his conviction for murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul in March.

Attorneys John T. Lay and Peter McCoy, who oversee Murdaugh's retirement accounts, argued against the appeal, saying it goes against their duties to to give Murdaugh's victims help when it comes to recovering money he stole and collecting damages he caused.

Read the full report over at ABC 4.

SmartNews