Judge shoots down Steve Bannon's motion for 1-month delay as contempt trial continues

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols on Tuesday rejected a motion from Steve Bannon's attorneys to have his trial delayed for one month.

Bannon's attorneys began the second day of trial by complaining about rulings that limit defense arguments. One attorney for Bannon told the judge that the prosecution had to be delayed because of a "seismic shift" in the way the defense must present its case.

Nichols later said that he would consider a delay of one or two days to "get our ducks in a row."

The judge has previously rejected delays proposed by the Bannon team on two other occasions.

Bannon is facing two charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 Committee.

Nichols also ruled that Bannon may argue that he believed the subpoena's date was "malleable." But the judge said that any non-relevant information in communications between Bannon and the Jan. 6 Committee must be redacted.

