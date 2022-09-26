Judge denies motion to toss manslaughter charges against Pa. police officers who killed Fanta Bility
A relative holds up a cellphone with a photo of Fanta Bility. - Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — A Delaware County judge rejected a bid to throw out manslaughter charges brought against three former Sharon Hill police officers facing trial in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility after a high school football game last year. Prosecutors had opposed this for months, saying that the former officers — Brian Devaney, Patrick Dolan and Devon Smith — knew the risks of firing toward a crowd after the high school football game last year and were directly responsible for the girl‘s killing. Manslaughter, but not murder, was the appropriate charge for the officers, because they had not...