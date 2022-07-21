Judge overseeing Georgia Trump probe warns she won't release grand jury’s report during an election season

The judge overseeing an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election warned prosecutors against releasing the special grand jury’s report just before an election, Law&Crime reports.
“If the work is completed such that it lands on or near the election, it will stay completed and in my office until it gets disclosed after the election,” Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said.
As Law&Crime points out, McBurney had previously ruled against motions by GOP state Sen. Burt Jones and 11 of the 16 false Trump electors to quash their subpoenas after being designated as “targets.”
The lawyer for the 11 fake electors told the judge that forcing her clients to testify would only result in them being “frog marched in front of the cameras," adding that they would invoke their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.
In the wake of Donald Trump's presidency, strains within the evangelical community have resulted in significant numbers of people defecting from the right and opening themselves to social justice stances on issues of race, immigration, climate and economic fairness. Should the trend escalate, it could send tremors that extend well beyond the religious community and reverberate throughout U.S. politics.
Let’s take a look at one evangelical activists’ perception of where the party was headed back in 2016 when Trump was the Republican candidate.
Due to the various ways in which the term "evangelical" is defined, it is difficult to put an exact percentage on the number of evangelical Christians in America today. A 2016 survey by Wheaton College, a private religious university, estimated about 90 to 100 million people in the United States are evangelical. Today, it is generally taken for granted that this constituency is one of the most rock-solid pillars of the Republican coalition—and there is good reason to see things this way: In 2016, 80 percent of white evangelicals supported Donald Trump, with two-thirds of self-identified evangelicals saying their faith influences their political beliefs.
Such far-right identification, however, has not been forever locked in place. As recently as the early 1970s, evangelicals were considered a largely apolitical group. To the extent they formed a voting bloc, they were considered divided and persuadable—a constituency that could be won over by Democratic politicians such as Jimmy Carter. Indeed, since Carter was himself a born-again Christian, Newsweek magazine dubbed 1976, the year of his election, the "Year of the Evangelical."
A concerted campaign by conservative groups such as the Moral Majority, the Christian Coalition and Focus on the Family made certain that future mentions of evangelicals in politics would definitely not refer to Democratic presidential wins. In social movement terms, the decades-long project by the "New Right" to transform the evangelical community from a muddled and sometimes apathetic bloc into one of the most die-hard conservative demographics represents an unprecedented organizing accomplishment.
While conservatives have provided a textbook example of how a constituency can be polarized in order to strengthen allegiances and move indecisive moderates into a political camp, the continuing polarization that occurred under Trump began creating a backlash. On the one hand, Trump was a master at energizing religious conservatives and solidifying their identification with him. Analysis from the Pew Research Center suggests even some non-churchgoing white conservatives are now adopting the "evangelical" label—not to show religious identity, but to express a political orientation and demonstrate support for the party of Trump.
On the other hand, a predictable consequence of polarization is that, even as many supporters grow more passionately partisan, others will start to become alienated. When forcing people to take sides, you may draw many into your fold; however, you risk losing a fraction who are turned off and unwilling to make the leap. Signs of such a backlash can currently be seen among evangelicals—particularly people of color.Fast Forward to today, as Trump considers a 2024 presidential run, it is apparent that the divide among his evangelical supporters is growing. The reaction of evangelical leaders to mass protests around racial injustice, COVID, and #MeToo movement have started driving people away in significant numbers.
A 13-year-old boy, was paralyzed after Chicago police officer, Noah Ball, opened fire on him while he had his hands up. But according to the Daily Beast, the videos the family showed them have a glaring omission: the body camera footage of the officer that shot the boy.
It shows a chase and different angles of the shooting, but the video of the officer who shot the teen doesn't begin until after the teen was shot.
"An attorney for Ball has denied the teen’s hands were raised, and suggested he mistook a cell phone for a gun," said the Beast.
The lawyer also said that his client thought he'd activated the camera, but it's unclear why the camera was then activated after the shooting and if Ball thought he was deactivating the camera at that point. Ball's lawyer initially said that he feared for his life and thought a cell phone was a gun.
At one point in the video, a bystander who observed the incident can be heard shouting at the police, "He had his hands up!"
A fixed camera nearby captured the incident on video and it verifies the claim that the teen had his hands raised when the cop shot.
“Ball had no cover, he had no concealment—he had to make a split-second decision,” the family's attorney, Timothy Grace, said last month.
"There's so much weaselly language about how officers should you know, consider the totality of the circumstances or consider alternatives to chasing people, but there aren't enough black and white rules that officers must follow," Alexandra Block, an attorney with the ACLU of Illinois told CNN.
A New Mexico man and right-wing podcaster who claimed he was in the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as a videographer has pleaded guilty to in connection with the riot.
Shawn Witzemann, 39, of Farmington, New Mexico, pleaded guilty today to misdemeanor parading charges, the Department of Justice reported. The FBI had been tipped off to Witzemann by a video posted to a Facebook page for a Proud Boy-friendly podcast he hosted daily.
“The video was posted to the Facebook page of The Armenian Council for Truth in Journalism by an Instagram user with the username “@krampusnatch.” The caption for the video read, in part, ‘moments ago… Shawn was inside the capitol building!’” the FBI stated in its filing against Witzemann.
The FBI said Witzemann was the registered use for the Instagram account. Witzemann told agents in an interview that he attended the Trump rally and marched to the Capitol building.
“Witzemann further stated that he made it to the top of the stairs, on what he described as a “patio” near the front entrance of the Capitol building. He observed Capitol Police walking around, and then attempted to climb up scaffolding to get a better view of the crowd with his cell phone camera. He came down off the scaffolding after a police officer told him to get down.”
In April, NBC5 Chicago had reported April that Witzemann had “changed his mind about entering a guilty plea after U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of President Donald Trump, found former federal contractor Matthew Martin not guilty during a bench trial.
“McFadden said that prosecutors did not prove Martin knowingly entered a restricted building and that he may have believed police officers had let him into the building, NBC News reported.” Presumably, Witzemann had a change of heart more recently.
Witzemann was quoted about his interactions with right-wing activists at the riot in a Raw Story exclusive on Rudy Guiliani’s efforts to frame “antifa” with the help of a bogus evidence from a far-right network.