Judge refuses to drop charges against Andrew Gillum -- says no evidence for his claims that prosecution is racially motivated
Andrew Gillum [Photo: Screenshot from video]

A Florida federal judge has refused to drop criminal charges against former Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, rejecting his argument that he was politically targeted because he's Black, the Associated Press reports.

Gillum and another person were indicted earlier this year on federal charges that included conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to FBI agents. Prosecutors also say he funneled donations through third parties back to himself for personal use. "According to prosecutors, Gillum met with undercover FBI agents posing as developers while he was mayor of Tallahassee and during his campaign for governor. His associates sought donations from the agents, and suggested ways to provide money without listing them as political contributions, including paying for a fundraising dinner, according to the indictment," the AP's report stated.

The judge, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, said Gillum offered no evidence that his prosecution was due to his race or politics.

Gillum narrowly lost the 2018 Florida governor's race to Republican Ron DeSantis.

