Judge refuses to drop charges against Andrew Gillum -- says no evidence for his claims that prosecution is racially motivated

A Florida federal judge has refused to drop criminal charges against former Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, rejecting his argument that he was politically targeted because he's Black, the Associated Press reports.
Gillum and another person were indicted earlier this year on federal charges that included conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to FBI agents. Prosecutors also say he funneled donations through third parties back to himself for personal use. "According to prosecutors, Gillum met with undercover FBI agents posing as developers while he was mayor of Tallahassee and during his campaign for governor. His associates sought donations from the agents, and suggested ways to provide money without listing them as political contributions, including paying for a fundraising dinner, according to the indictment," the AP's report stated.
The judge, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, said Gillum offered no evidence that his prosecution was due to his race or politics.
Gillum narrowly lost the 2018 Florida governor's race to Republican Ron DeSantis.
Attorneys for former Arizona candidate Kari Lake are facing possible sanctions from a Maricopa judge after losing an election fraud contest.
Prior to Judge Peter Thompson's ruling against Lake's effort to overturn the 2022 election for governor, Maricopa County Attorney Tom Liddy informed the court that the defendants would be asking to sanction opposing counsel.
Thompson ordered defendants to file sanctions documents with the court by 8 a.m. on Dec. 26. The Maricopa County Superior Court website confirmed on Monday that the motion for sanctions had been filed.
The document was described as "GOVERNOR-ELECT KATIE HOBBS’S MOTION FOR SANCTIONS AND JOINDER IN MARICOPA COUNTY DEFENDANTS’ MEMORANDUM AND POINTS OF AUTHORITY."
"There is no question that Plaintiff's claims here were both 'groundless' and 'not made in good faith,'" the motion said. "As noted above. Plaintiff had decided well before the election that if the results did not favor her, she would deny that they were legitimate."
"Enough really is enough," the document concluded. "It is past time to end unfounded attacks on elections and unwarranted accusations against elections officials. This matter was brought without any legitimate justification, let alone a substantial one. The Maricopa County Defendants therefore ask this Court to impose sanctions against Plaintiff Kari Lake and her attorneys, Brian Blehm and Kurt Olsen."
Attorneys for Lake have until 5 p.m. on Monday to respond to the request for sanctions. The defendants have also asked Lake to pay attorney fees.
According to a smaller-than-usual panel on MSNBC "Morning Joe," losing Arizona gubernatorial candidate went from a rising star in the Republican Party to having a questionable career in politics if one at all.
On the day after Christmas, NBC political analyst John Heilemann and Democratic campaign adviser Elise Jordan joined fill-in host Jonathan Lemire to discuss Lake's election fraud lawsuit being booted by Maricopa County Judge Peter Thompson on Christmas Eve in a scorching 10-page ruling.
As Heilemann explained, the fact that she lost and then chose to follow Donald Trump's path of being an election denier never should have happened considering her early qualities as a candidate and her camera-ready presence as a television newscaster.
What derailed her candidacy, the entire panel agreed, was her increasingly extremist rhetoric that Jordan suggested made her look "unhinged."
"If you have seen Kari Lake -- Kari Lake on the campaign this fall, and you ran across her and put aside her election denialism, you would have thought here's a person with extraordinarily good candidate skills for a first-time candidate for office," Heilemann explained. "She's compelling, she's got energy with the base. She knows what to do on camera, she can tell a story."
"In a normal candidate context she lost a narrow race for governor for her first time around," he added. "This woman has a bright future she'll be back, right? That is what you would say in the before times, before Trump and before election denialism. Now you see this person, who is not Trump, in the sense that she has no national following of tens of millions of voters, and she is out there basically playing the sore loser card. Going back again and again and she's going to do what Trump did basically in 2020 and litigate these unfounded claims of election fraud, and she is going to lose."
After pondering whether Arizona voters will still embrace her or move on to what Heilemann called a "more traditional candidate," Jordan jumped in to sum up what happened in Arizona.
"She was a good candidate on the stump until she misread what the electorate wanted and it wasn't the crazy election denier who is unhinged and she didn't pivot at all," she stated.
Sepsis is a life-threatening condition arising from the body’s overreactive response against an infection, leading it to injure its own tissues and organs. The first known reference to “sepsis” dates back more than 2,700 years, when the Greek poet Homer used it as a derivative of the word “sepo,” meaning “I rot.”
Weareresearchers who study how certain types of bacteria interact with cells during infections. We wanted to understand exactly how an overreactive immune response can result in detrimental and even lethal effects like sepsis. In our newly published research, we discovered the cells and molecules that potentially trigger death from sepsis.
Sepsis results from a potentially lethal overreactive immune response to infection.
TNF in autoimmunity and sepsis
The body’s response to infection starts when immune cells recognize components of the invading pathogen. These cells then release molecules like cytokines that help eliminate the infection. Cytokines are a broad group of small proteins that recruit other immune cells to the site of infection or injury.
Among the hundreds of cytokines that exist, tumor necrosis factor, or TNF, stands tall as the most potent and the most studied for nearly the past 50 years.
Tumor necrosis factor owes its name to its ability to induce tumor cells to die when the immune system is stimulated by a bacterial extract called Coley’s toxin, named after the researcher who identified it over a century ago. This toxin was later recognized to be lipopolysaccharide, or LPS, a component of the outer membrane of certain types of bacteria. LPS is the strongest known trigger of TNF, which, once on alert, aids in the recruitment of immune cells to the infection site to eliminate invading bacteria.
Severe COVID-19 infections can trigger cytokine storms.
In infection conditions, TNF must also be tightly regulated to prevent excessive tissue and organ damage from inflammation and an overactive immune response. When TNF is left uncontrolled during infections, it can lead to sepsis. For several decades, studies of septic shock were modeled by investigating responses to bacterial LPS. In this model, LPS activates certain immune cells that trigger the production of inflammatory cytokines, in particular TNF. This then leads to excessive immune cell proliferation, recruitment and death, ultimately resulting in tissue and organ damage. Too strong of an immune response is not a good thing.
Researchers have shown that blocking TNF activity can effectively treat numerous autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. Use of TNF blockers has dramatically increased in the past decades, reaching a market size of roughly $40 billion.
However, TNF blockers have been unsuccessful in preventing the cytokine storm that can arise from COVID-19 infections and sepsis. This is in part because exactly how TNF triggers its toxic effects on the body is still poorly understood despite years of research.
How TNF can be lethal
Studying sepsis might provide some clues as to how TNF mediates how the immune system responds to infection. In acute inflammatory conditions such as sepsis, TNF blockers are less able to address TNF overproduction. However, studies in mice show that neutralizing TNF can prevent the death of the animal from bacterial LPS. Although researchers do not yet understand the reason for this discrepancy, it highlights the need for further understanding how TNF contributes to sepsis.
Blood cells made in the bone marrow, or myeloid cells, are known to be the major producers of TNF. So we wondered if myeloid cells also mediate TNF-induced death.
First, we identified which particular molecules might offer protection from TNF-induced death. When we injected mice with a lethal dose of TNF, we found that mice lacking either TRIF or CD14, two proteins typically associated with immune responses to bacterial LPS but not TNF, had improved survival. This finding parallels our earlier work identifying these factors as regulators of a protein complex that controls cell death and inflammation in response to LPS.
Next, we wanted to figure out which cells are involved in TNF-induced death. When we injected a lethal dose of TNF in mice lacking the two proteins in two specific types of myeloid cells, neutrophils and macrophages, mice had reduced symptoms of sepsis and improved survival. This finding positions macrophages and neutrophils as major triggers for TNF-mediated death in mice.
Our results also suggest TRIF and CD14 as potential treatment targets for sepsis, with the ability to both reduce cell death and inflammation.