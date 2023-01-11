Judge rules prosecutors can use Trump's infamous 'stand back and stand by' comments in Proud Boys trial

A federal judge ruled this Wednesday that prosecutors can use video of former President Donald Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” in a trial involving seditious conspiracy charges against members of the right-wing group, CNN reports.

District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled that then-President Trump's comments showed “an additional motive to advocate for Mr. Trump (and) engage in the charged conspiracy” to keep Trump in power.

Trump made the comments during a 2020 presidential debate when then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden called on him to specifically rebuke the Proud Boys.

“Proud Boys – stand back and stand by,” Trump responded. “But I’ll tell you what. I’ll tell you what. Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem.”

Many, including former Proud Boys testifying before the Jan. 6 committee, thought the comment was an endorsement of the group.

Judge Kelly noted that defendant Enrique Tarrio, a former chairman of the Proud Boys, tweeted, “standing by, sir” immediately after the debate.