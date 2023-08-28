Matt Gaetz pushes censure vote for Judge Chutkan after she sets Trump's trial date for March
Rep. Matt Gaetz (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled this Monday that former President Donald Trump's trial for his alleged crimes related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election will occur on March 4, 2024 -- one day before Super Tuesday -- prompting supporters of the former president to accuse the judge of being politically motivated.

Chutkan's ruling will force Trump to stand trial in at least three separate criminal cases during one of the most crucial periods in the GOP nominating process.

Among those crying foul was Florida GOP Matt Gaetz, who took to X (former known as Twitter) and called Chutkan a "political operative in a robe."

"We should set her censure for a vote ASAP to expose this sham and restore our republic," Gaetz wrote.

According to reports, Chutkan is a former public defender who was appointed in 2014 by then-President Barack Obama after she did volunteer work for his campaign. She has been the toughest sentencing judge on the D.C. federal court for Jan. 6 defendants, according to a Washington Post database.

"She has exceeded prosecutors’ sentencing recommendations nine times and granted them 14 times, while court-wide, judges have sentenced below government recommendation about 80 percent of the time," The Post reported earlier this month.

