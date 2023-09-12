Trump super PAC makes 'brazen' and 'deceptive' attack on Judge Chutkan: legal reporter

A super PAC aligned with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning launched an attack on Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is facing demands by Trump to recuse herself from overseeing his trial on charges related to trying to overturn the 2020 election.

As flagged by Politico's Kyle Cheney, Make America Great Again, Inc. attacked Chutkan for supposedly defending people who rioted during the 2020 protests against police brutality that were inspired by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Cheney describes this attack as "brazen" but also "deceptive," as the super PAC deleted portions of a ruling Chutkan made to make it seem as though she believed no violence occurred as a result of Black Lives Matter protesters.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Specifically, the super PAC quotes Chutkan as saying, "People gathered all over the country last year to protest the violent murder by police of an unarmed man ... to compare the actions of people protesting, mostly peacefully, for civil rights, to those of a violent mob seeking to overthrow the lawfully elected government is a false equivalency."

In the ellipsis, the super PAC simply deleted the section of the ruling where Chutkan said, "Some of those [George Floyd] protesters became violent."