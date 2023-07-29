Julian Assange case has 'dragged on for too long', Australia's Wong says

Here’s how Heidl’s bumbled escape went down, after officers arrived at the scene at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in response to an alarm call, the report said:

“Body camera footage shows two officers focusing on sounds that seemed to come from an access door above the credit union's drive-thru."

The report continues:

“Soon enough, the door opened, and a bag of tools dropped from the hatch. Not far behind was the suspect, a man in black and navy-blue wearing gloves, sunglasses and face covering, the video showed."

“The suspect dropped to a blue waste bin below the hatch, and his weight appeared to push him through the lid," according to the clip.

“The bin fell forward, and the suspect relaxed his body in a display of surrender, the video showed. "Aw, f---," the suspect proclaimed as he realized his predicament.”

Heidl failed to come away with any cash or valuables. When asked why he did this, he responded that he was broke, the local police chief said, according to NBC.

