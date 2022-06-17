Julian Assange to be extradited to United States: UK government order
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (AFP)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is set to be extradited to the United States to be prosecuted on espionage charges.

CNN reports that the government of the United Kingdom has signed off on an extradition order that will send Assange to the United States to stand trial.

The 50-year-old Assange was first indicted in 2019 and currently faces 17 charges of espionage and one charge of misusing a computer.

Developing...

SmartNews