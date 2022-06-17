Julian Assange to be extradited to United States: UK government order

She told him, "what people need to understand is that Donald Trump doesn't believe that he should be denied anything he wants," she said. "And when somebody who showed himself as weak sycophantic as Mike Pence has the audacity -- has the temerity -- to stand up to him, Donald isn't going to take it well."



"So, that, I believe, was probably the first moment that Donald started think, wait a minute, I may not be getting my way as easily as I believe I should," she explained. "And it probably sent everybody in that room into a full-out panic."

She also discussed the tweet Trump sent at 2:24 p.m. eastern time on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" Trump tweeted.

Mary Trump offered her analysis of the tweet even shocking Trump's staff.

"So, yes, I guess they were shocked by the fact that he finally crossed that line. In fact, one person said that when he most needed to be a moderating influence, he put gasoline on the fire. I think we need to be more explicit, what he was doing was handing down a death sentence," she said.



Watch: