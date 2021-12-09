Jussie Smollett found guilty on 5 of 6 counts related to reporting bogus hate crime to police

Actor Jussie Smollett has been found guilty on five of six counts of disorderly conduct related to a false police report her made about a bogus hate crime in which he claimed supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked him.

Smollett in February 2019 alleged that he was assaulted in Chicago by two men who were wearing ski masks and who purportedly told him, "This is MAGA country."

However, police quickly spotted inconsistencies in Smollett's story and determined that he had fabricated the incident.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged that Smollett paid two men $3,500 to stage an assault against him. Additionally, prosecutors claimed that Smollett faked the incident in order to garner sympathy for himself and to advance his acting career.