Justice Department: One person arrested at pro-Trump riot had 11 Molotov cocktails 'ready to go'

President Donald Trump's Justice Department revealed specifics about some of the insurrectionists that broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Local Washington, D.C. NBC News reporter Scott MacFarlane cited the DOJ's information about the arrests during the siege.

The report said that there was "large amount of pilfering" at the Capitol Wednesday. The man who stole the Speaker's podium reportedly put it up for sale on eBay. It was eventually removed but not before reaching $100,000.









One person arrested had 11 Molotov cocktails "ready to go," the Justice Department also said. They also told reporters that the department will file 15 federal cases in connection with the attack on the Capitol that involve federal firearms charges, theft and unlawful entry.





"We don't know the extent of damage" records theft from the U.S. Capitol, MacFarlane reported the Justice Department saying during the briefing.

The U.S. Attorney said that the DOJ and the FBI continue to seek the public's help in locating participants in the violence. When asked if they would review the White House's role in the violence, the Justice Department said they're "looking at all actors."

Reuters also reported that charges for "sedition" were also on the table for some.

"All options around the table," Reuters cited Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin. That includes charges of seditious conspiracy, rioting and insurrection.

