Justice Department won't prosecute cops who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice because video wasn't good enough

<p>One of the top benefits of a $2,000 stimulus check is some tenants behind on their rent could catch up. For many, it might not be enough, but the <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/11/09/worries-about-housing-crisis-mount-as-2021-approaches-with-no-stimulus.html" target="_blank">jobs crisis has turned into a rental crisis</a> with people unable to pay to stay in their homes. But things are bad for small landlords too. Non-corporate landlords, <a href="https://www.urban.org/urban-wire/black-and-hispanic-landlords-are-facing-great-financial-struggles-because-covid-19-pandemic-they-also-support-their-tenants-higher-rates" target="_blank">particularly landlords of color</a>, run the risk of losing the home that they're renting and their tenants can be evicted. Everyone loses. </p><p>The same could be said for state and municipal governments, which were stiffed with strict rules on what stimulus aid could be spent on. <a href="https://www.marketplace.org/2020/11/13/utility-bills-covid-19-gas-electricity-water-debt-rent-evictions-losing-power/" target="_blank">For municipal utility companies</a>, that means all the users who <a href="https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/consumer/thousands-of-families-behind-on-utility-payments-during-covid-19-pandemic/2449494/" target="_blank">can't pay their bills</a> can't be alleviated by any of the stimulus funds. That $2,000 checks mean families could pay those back heating bills and keep it warm through the winter. </p><p>For families of essential workers, <a href="https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/this-is-not-working-parents-juggling-jobs-and-child-care-under-covid-19-see-no-good-solutions" target="_blank">childcare is always a struggle,</a> particularly if your shift is outside of a typical 9 to 5 job. Childcare in a pandemic has been even worse. That $2,000 could not only help essential workers but stimulate the childcare industry or help families supplement neighborhood friends who can pitch in and babysit. It's a desperate need as large businesses, like Florida State University, refuse to make allowances for parents during a time of crisis. </p><p>"As parents struggle with this new reality, some employers are not showing much flexibility. Florida State University <a href="https://news.fsu.edu/news/2020/06/26/additional-campus-repopulation-guidance/" target="_blank">announced</a> that effective Aug. 7, employees can no longer care for children while working remotely," <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/07/03/big-factor-holding-back-us-economic-recovery-child-care/" target="_blank">reported the Washington Post in July. </a></p><p>Fiscal stimulus legislation that includes direct payments to Americans is "the most effective means of providing fiscal stimulus is via direct payments to citizens," <a href="https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/stimulus-packages-throw-money-at-financial-crises-but-do-they-actually-help-the-economy/" target="_blank">reported Forbes in September.</a> "Give a person money, and chances are they'll spend it on something, so the theory goes. But it's not just conventional wisdom: <a href="https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2020/06/how-are-americans-using-their-stimulus-payments.html" target="_blank">studies bear out the point</a>."</p><p><span></span>"Compared to industry bailouts and tax incentives, direct payments in the form of stimulus checks are a relatively recent phenomenon," the report continued. "In the brief recession of 2001, The Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act (EGTRA) sent tax rebates (as a result of tax cuts) as checks. These were part tax incentive, part direct stimulus payment."</p><p>The evidence is clear that any official who cares about the stability of the economy would support the largest payments they can pass. The $2,000 direct payment has already passed the House with a two-thirds majority and Republican Senators have already indicated they support the legislation. It's unknown why they're unwilling to fight McConnell to increase the payments. </p>
