Trump supporter wearing dead animal refuses to believe Jan 6 was violent — even after CNN showed him video
Screengrab.

One of the 400 to 450 people who rallied in DC in support of those who stormed the Capitol on January 6th refused to believe that the Trump supporters who sought to overturn the election were violent.

CNN's Shimon Prokupecz interviewed a Trump supporter wearing an animal hat who was clearly misinformed about the events on January 6th.

"It's a public building. I mean people have been held all this time, I think the most severe charge that any of them have is trespassing," the man falsely claimed.

"But there are some who were charged with assaulting officers," Prokupecz noted.

"Those are lies," the fur-clad Trump supporter argued.

"So you don't believe the video?" Prokupecz asked.

The man claimed he had seen no such video. So CNN showed him video — and he still didn't believe it.

Video of man singing a song about Ashli Babbitt was captured by HuffPost reporter Ryan J. Reilly.

Prokupecz offered his analysis to CNN anchor Jim Acosta.

"It just seems, Jim, that it would take almost a miracle to convince some of the people who were here that this was a very serious situation. They all have downplayed it. In this instance, this video blaming the police for what happened and they should have gotten out of the way," he said.

"They're in a state of denial, is what it is," Acosta replied. "I mean that's just extraordinary to meet somebody who says show me the video and then you show them the video — and they're still not convinced. It just shows you how sinister this world of disinformation is that we're all living in right now."

Watch:

Trump supporter www.youtube.com

