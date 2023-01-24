Justin Bieber sells entire music catalog to Hipgnosis for $200 million
Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. - Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Justin Bieber is selling his entire music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for more than $200 million. According to Billboard, the sale includes all 290 songs Bieber’s released through Dec. 31, 2021, including his most recent album “Justice,” which came out that year. “The impact of Justin Bieber on global culture over the last 14 years has truly been remarkable,” Hipgnosis founder and chief executive MerckMercuriadis said in a statement. “At only 28 years of age, he is one of a handful of defining artists of the streaming era that has revitalized the entire music industry, taking a loyal an...