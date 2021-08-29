Americans in Kabul 'should leave the airport area immediately': US embassy in Afghanistan
Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee from the country after the Taliban's military takeover

The United States embassy in Kabul is urging Americans to immediately leave the area around the airport in Kabul.

"Due to a specific, credible threat, all U.S. citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (HKIA), including the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport, should leave the airport area immediately," the embassy urged.

"U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time," the embassy added, in bolded typeface.

Earlier on Saturday, President Joe Biden had warned that another bombing at the airport was "likely."

