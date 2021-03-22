'Kent State gun girl' roasted after she says carrot chopping makes her 'feel empowered as a woman'

A conservative gun activist was mocked on Monday after she said that being a "good housewife" makes her "feel empowered as a woman."

Kaitlin Bennett, who is known as the "Kent State gun girl" for open carrying an AR-15 while attending school, shared the anti-feminist screed on Instagram.

"You know what makes me feel the most empowered as a woman?" she wrote. "It's not getting an abortion or rapping about wet a** 🐱. It's being a good housewife and cooking for my husband. 🍳 Don't fall for the lies of feminism."

She then offered several photos as proof of her "culinary skills."

One photo of Bennett chopping a carrot with a paring knife received attention on Twitter, with many people recalling that she had once worn a diaper to a protest.

"Definitely her first time using a knife," one commenter wrote.

"Wrong knife, wrong cutting board, and scraps in the food pile," a person observed. "Sad."

"They can't even be honest about their shitty beliefs, its pretty clear shes no clue what she's doing," another commenter said.

Read Bennett's post and some of the responses below.

Definitely her first time using a knife pic.twitter.com/4kJT6CNI7V

— Mister Social (@lceCreamSocial) March 22, 2021

Also who uses TWO cutting boards?!



Unnecessary use of dishes. 0/10 would not recommend.

— Joseph David (@ForHenryWallace) March 22, 2021

Not to mention her next cut being wildly inconsistent with the former cuts. Smh

— Jubb (@MyNameIsJubb) March 22, 2021

pros: faster, more exciting



cons: your food has bullet shells in it

— aismallard (@aismallard) March 22, 2021

that's cuz it's all aesthetics and affectation to these people

— the duality of mads (@semperposts) March 22, 2021

I'm going to have an extra abortion and name it Kaitlin

— Pinkerbell: Participation Trophy Wife 🏴🚩 (@PinkerbellPixie) March 22, 2021

I chop my vegetables (with the appropriate knife, and in a consistent manner appropriate to the meal I'm preparing) while actively getting an abortion and loudly singing along to WAP so... Idk man, seems like we really can have it all.

— Commie Action Heroine ☭ (@leftiefitpro) March 22, 2021

no one who uses a paring knife for chopping deserves granite countertops

— Hope (@hopedemer) March 22, 2021

She shit herself. I don't blame him

— brandon john smith (@brandonjohnsmi4) March 22, 2021

"I love my 3 inch cubes of carrot!"

— c*ss (@Aussie_Boss) March 22, 2021

Love to look the other way while I'm chopping vegetables

— Alpacula (@Alpacula1) March 22, 2021

Ah yes, as an empowered woman, there is NOTHING I like more than getting an abortion. Getting them over here, over there. You can't STOP me getting them.

— ❄️Molly Kessler❄️ (@molly_kessler) March 22, 2021

i guess you can't chop a carrot with an AR-15

— ✨ priya ✨ (@priyasing_h) March 22, 2021

Her food is an E. coli risk for several reasons

— Grace Kelley (@GraceFacesPlace) March 22, 2021

As a former prep cook, this is what you see right before someone takes off a finger.

— Andrew in a Panaderia (@andrewgutin) March 22, 2021