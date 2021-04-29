Biden praises Harris and Pelosi as San Francisco Democrats make history

On Wednesday, during President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress, a historic milestone was achieved — for the first time in American history, both the Vice President and the Speaker of the House standing behind him in the well were women.

Biden, cognizant of this fact, paid tribute to Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi in his speech — who also both happen to hail from the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President," said Biden. "No president has ever said those words from this podium. No president has ever said those words! And it's about time!"



