Kamala Harris describes the ‘joy’ of seeing Judge Jackson ‘school’ GOP senators

"The people in 2020 made an order, they put in their order when they voted and said these are the things they want and they got those things and the next election, they're going to know that when they vote that vote matters and it produces results based on what they dictate," Harris argued.



Reid followed up by asking about Democrats' enthusiasm gap heading into the 2022 midterms.

Reid noted, "many in the Democratic base don't feel that they have gotten what they voted for, what they were promised by the Biden-Harris campaign now that it is the Biden-Harris administration. One of the reasons for that is that Sen Joe Manchin, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, have stood in the way of extending the child tax credit, have stood in the way of increasing the minimum wage, have stood in the way of many of the Build Back Better bill, have stood in the way of passing voting rights. Are Sens. Manchin and Sinema, in the view of the White House, allies of the this administration or opponents?"



Harris did not answer the question, but instead complained about Republicans not voting for the American Rescue Plan Act.

"So I'm not going to get caught up in, kind of an internal firing squad, that if we're talking about party politics. you have got a system where you also have an entire group of people who I believe have diverse interests and needs but are for some reason falling in line behind a party instead of behind a policy that actually is in the best interest of their constituents," Harris said.



