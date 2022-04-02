Kamala Harris describes the ‘joy’ of seeing Judge Jackson ‘school’ GOP senators

Vice President Kamala Harris discussed her reaction to watching Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings during an interview with MSNBC's Joy Reid that aired Friday evening.
"We sat and watched the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings in which she very calmly sat through what I think a lot of — particularly black women, let's be honest, felt was brazen disrespect from senators like Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton, senators like Josh Hawley. What did you think when you watched that hearing?" Reid asked.
"I will tell you, Joy, I experienced great joy when I watched this brilliant, phenomenal black woman jurist be so smart and just cut through the political gamesmanship they were attempting to incite and she just was composed and as far as I'm concerned was taking a whole lot of people to school and I watched that with incredible joy because it was brilliance being displayed for the entire country to see," she explained.
"And I cannot wait to see -- that will only be matched by the joy that I experience when I see her take the oath to be the next justice on the United States Supreme Court," Harris said.
Watch:
