Camera crews swarm Kamala Harris' motorcade as she travels through Mexico City

"Right now we're all kind of hypothesizing," a fast-talking Tenpenny said, after being asked about the "EMF frequencies," also known as electromagnetic frequencies, she "hypothesizes" are associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I mean what is it that's actually being transmitted that's causing all of these things? Is it a combination of the protein which now we're finding has a metal attached to it?" Tenpenny posited to lawmakers.

"I'm sure you've seen the pictures all over the internet of people who've had these shots and now they're magnetized, and put a key on their forehead, it sticks, they can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick because now we think that there's a metal piece to that," she claimed, not saying who "we" refers to. There is exactly zero proof this is legitimate.

She also pushed the false claim that vaccinated people are shedding unknown properties onto unvaccinated people.

"There has been people who've long suspected that there was some sort of an interface," she continued, using air quotes, "yet to be defined in the interface between what's being injected in these shots, and all of the 5G towers. Not proven yet, but we're trying to figure out what is it that's being transmitted to these unvaccinated people."

The name of the Ohio bill, HB 248, is the "Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act," to protect science-denying unvaccinated Ohioans from discrimination.

As far as Dr. Tenpenny goes, the Center for Public Integrity reports "Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who offers a $595, eight-week course in anti-vaccine talking points despite a federal judge having found her 'unqualified' to weigh in as an expert witness on a vaccine-related lawsuit ('Television interviews do not an expert make,' he wrote)."

Ohio Capital Journal reporter Tyler Buchanan posted the video, below. His colleague at the Journal, Jake Zuckerman, who he says has "followed the anti-vax movement in Ohio closer than anyone over the past year," posted this today:









Watch the video: