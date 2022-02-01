Kamala Harris was 'within yards' of the pipe bomb that was planted at the DNC on Jan. 6th: CNN

Then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was "within yards" of the pipe bomb that was planted at the Democratic Party headquarters on January 6th, 2021, reports CNN.

Two separate bombs were placed at the DNC and Republican Party headquarters ahead of the Jan. 6th Capitol riots, and law enforcement believed that it was an effort to distract police while they rushed the Capitol after former President Donald Trump's speech.

The bombs were never detonated and the perpetrator still hasn't been found as the person was so well covered up that he has been difficult to identify.

CNN explained that, at around 11 a.m. on January 6th, Harris and her security detail pulled into the garage near where the bomb had been planted. The device wasn't discovered until 1:06 p.m.

"She was evacuated through an alternate route at 1:14 p.m," reported CNN. "We're learning all this because the reality is, while we know a lot, there are still so many outstanding details we don't know simply because it was such an enormous day in terms of the amount of protectees that needed protection from various law enforcement agencies, the thousands of rioters descending on the Capitol, the degree of detail that we have about what happened at the Capitol is well known but still don't know that much about what happened throughout the city. What we've learned from law enforcement officials is that the Secret Service, which was responsible for her protection that day, did sweep the driveway, the parking deck, the entrances and exits."

She was then evacuated through another route.

