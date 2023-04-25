'Jesus Guns Babies' candidate celebrates GOP district takeover: 'The Lord wants to take Georgia back'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Kandiss Taylor, a failed far-right candidate for governor, declared that God wanted to "take Georgia back" after she was elected to chair a state GOP's district.

After winning the election over the weekend, Taylor made a Tuesday appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast to celebrate.

Bannon argued that Taylor, a 2020 election denier, had upset establishment Republicans by becoming chair of the 1st District.

"The last thing that they want to hear from is a bunch of grassroots MAGA volunteers that want to talk about 'Jesus, Guns and Babies,'" Bannon said, referring to Taylor's "Jesus Guns Babies" campaign slogan.

"You know, President [Donald] Trump is relational, and I'm a relational person; I think that's why we were created," Taylor replied. "And I talked about having the Trump rally for President Trump in the 1st District; the room went crazy. And I saw the establishment sitting there, like, did she just really say we're going to pull Donald Trump to the 1st District? Yes, that's what we're going to do."

Taylor said that Trump would be part of God's plan to retake the state from establishment Republicans.

"We're taking this whole state back," she vowed. "They were doing everything they could to keep me out of that seat and this seat. Honestly, when I won it, I was shaking, Steve, because it was the power of God, and you could feel it evidenced in the room."

"The Lord wants to take Georgia back," Taylor added. "This whole state has been hijacked by criminals, and we're done with it."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

2020 Election Media SmartNews Video