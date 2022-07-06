Kandiss Taylor, a former Republican candidate to be Georgia's governor who has refused to concede despite losing by more than 70 points to incumbent Brian Kemp, is celebrating the destruction of a local monument that she has claimed is "Satanic."

Taylor, who ran on a platform of "Jesus, Guns and Babies," has for months targeted the mysterious Georgia Guidestones that were erected on behalf of an unknown benefactor in the late 1970s and that have been the subject of conspiracy theories thanks to inscriptions that include phrases such as, "Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a one world court."

In fact, Taylor even drafted an executive order to tear down the monuments that she would have enacted should she had been elected governor.

"They erected statues spelling out the exact plans they had for us, and today we the people of Georgia, say no more," she wrote in explaining her executive order. "It's time for us to return the favor. On my first day as Governor of Georgia, I will move to DEMOLISH the Demonic plans of our enemy. The Satanic agenda is NOT welcome in our state."

As local news station WSB-TV reports, part of the monument was destroyed this week and law enforcement officials believe that some individuals planted an explosive device near it in an attempt to wipe it out completely.

Taking to Twitter, Taylor celebrated news of the monument's destruction.

"God is God all by Himself," she wrote. "He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones."



