Kansas City official says fire department racism report confirms ‘urgent need’ to change culture
Kansas City Missouri Fire Department responding to emergency with truck and ambulance. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City Manager Brian Platt on Friday said a report released this week on racism and sexism in the Kansas City Fire Department again showed the pressing need for city leaders to take immediate action to change the department’s culture. “We’ve taken significant steps to address and mitigate a number of challenging cultural issues within KCFD over the last two years,” Platt told The Star. “This report confirms our urgent need to continue to push for changes to better serve our employees and our residents.” The 163-page report delivered to the Kansas City Council Wednesday reveale...