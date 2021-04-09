Top Kansas Republican calls on GOP majority leader to ‘vacate the leadership office’: report
www.rawstory.com

After saying that he'd wait to let the court process play out, Republican Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said this Friday that GOP Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop should be removed from his position, the Kansas City Star reports.

The reversal comes after court records revealed the Republican's conduct towards a Capitol police officer who arrested him last month for fleeing police while driving on the wrong side of a highway.

"I think it's clear that the majority leader needs to vacate the leadership office," Masterson told reporters.

Suellentrop left the Kansas Statehouse on Thursday after the release of the court documents, which show that he threatened to fight an officer and called him a "donut boy." Police found his blood alcohol level to be twice the legal limit when they arrested him on Match 16. In the wake of his arrest, Suellentrop, 69, said he was turning over the bulk of his formal duties to Assistant Majority Leader Larry Alley. But the Kansas City Star reports that at least one Republican senator said that he was still playing a leadership role in the chamber.

Read the full report over at the Kansas City Star.