Child shot and killed while playing in front yard of Kansas home
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

A child playing in the front yard of a Kansas City home was killed after one or more shooters opened fire in an act that police say was not random, WRAL reported citing the Associated Press.

The age of the child was not released, but police say he was a "young juvenile."

Police aren't sure if the shooters were targeting the child or the adult he was with, the AP reported.

