House Judiciary GOP finally deletes tweet praising Kanye West after he tells Alex Jones he likes Hitler
Kanye West is seen exiting his hotel on September 3, 2016 in New York City. (Shutterstock)

After leaving it up for almost two months, the House Judiciary GOP's official Twitter account has finally deleted their infamous tweet that read, "Kanye. Elon. Trump."

The tweet went up on Oct. 6, and soon afterwards, rapper Kanye West started giving interviews and making statements that are unquestionably antisemitic. While both liberal and conservative figures called on the House Judiciary GOP to disavow the tweet as West's antisemitism reached a fever pitch, the tweet was not deleted.

But now that West has gone on Infowars and blatantly told host Alex Jones, "I like Hitler," the people behind the account have apparently decided that it was time to take it down.

“You’re not Hitler,” Jones told West. “You're not a Nazi.”

“Well, I see good things about Hitler,” West said, later adding: “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

“[The Nazis] did good things too,” West said. “We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

