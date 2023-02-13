Kanye West's antisemitic tirade led to many 'acts of hate' against Jews: Rolling Stone

Rapper Kanye West's antisemitic tirade last year, where he declared his "love" for Hitler and said he was gearing up to go "def con III on Jewish people," inspired antisemitism on college campuses and even physical attacks on Jewish people, Rolling Stone reports.
The Anti-Defamation League's Jonathan Greenblatt told the magazine: “Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks – and his dredging up some of the worst anti-Jewish tropes imaginable — are inspiring people to commit real-world acts of hate."
Tweets with the “Ye is Right” slogan reached nearly 5 million users on Twitter. In the real world, it inspired vandalism from coast to coast, "with 'Defcon III' scrawled on a university walkway in Wisconsin, the words 'Kanye West is right' and 'Kill All Jews' written on the wall of a California high school bathroom; a swastika and 'I love Kanye' chalking at a high school in Florida, and 'Kanye is Right' written on the welcome sign of an Orthodox synagogue in New York City," Rolling Stone's report stated.
In one incident, a fake customer called a Jewish-owned restaurant in Los Angeles to order the “Kanye special” before adding, “Death to all the Jews." A Jewish man in Central Park in New York City was attacked by a man who yelled “F*** you, Jew!” and “Kanye 2024!” And last year, the “Goyim Defense League” displayed a banner on a freeway overpass in Los Angeles reading “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews," Rolling Stone reported.
