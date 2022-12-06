Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander takes over Kanye West's political campaign
Kanye West had a huge falling out with far-right advocate Milo Yiannopoulos, who had joined with other fringe leaders in pushing the rapper further into politics after losing much of his business to advocating a Nazi ideology.

In a video interviewing West, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes revealed that after the breakup, West had hired Jan. 6 organizer Ali Alexander to lead the political operation.

Kanye West had teased the idea that he would run for president in 2020, with urging by Republicans, only to be humiliated on the national stage with little support. It's unclear if West considers himself a Republican or if he's registered as a Republican, but after falling out with Donald Trump, it's possible he could split the extremist vote in the GOP primaries.

