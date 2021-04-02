Kareem Abdul-Jabbar praises MLB yanking the All-Star Game: 'This means something to everybody'
Civil rights icon and legendary basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explained the importance of Major League Baseball moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta following the passage of a voter suppression bill by Peach State Republicans.

"Kareem, what does it mean for Major League Baseball to take a stand like this right now?" MSNBC anchor Ari Melber asked.

"I think it's very significant, Ari, because it shows that this means something to everybody," the NBC and college basketball Hall of Fame inductee replied.

"This is something that we all want to see and voter suppression is not what democracy is about, we all want to see it end," he explained. "And by Major League Baseball making a statement like that, they show that they are concerned and that the people -- that so many of their players are people of color, they're probably worried about it also."

