Slur-screaming ‘Karen’ chases Black child around playground with a knife in shocking video

An Indiana woman is accused of using a knife to threaten a Black child at a playground, WPTA reports.
The incident, which occurred in May, began when Terra Roling's 13-year-old son told her he was assaulted by another child at the playground, according to an affidavit. Roling then allegedly verbally confronted the teen with a knife while chasing him around the playground.
Video of the incident shows Roling using racial slurs during the confrontation.
Racist Karen at Weisser Park www.youtube.com
"That's right, you're running, n***er," Roling can be heard saying.
According to WPTA, Roling is still not in custody and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Watch WPTA's report on the story below:
Woman accused of threatening young teen with knife at Fort Wayne playground www.youtube.com