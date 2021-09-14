WATCH: Enraged ‘Karen’ attacks Navy sailor at a pizzeria as he calmly endures her physical and verbal abuse

A TikTok video shows a woman screaming and cursing at a Navy sailor in a pizza restaurant in Connecticut on Sept. 11 in an incident that police say was unprovoked, the Hartford Courant reports.

"The incident was caught on video, which has been widely shared on social media," acting Berlin Police Chief Christopher Ciuci said. "As of today we have received no information from the public that would help us identify the suspect."

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman, who at one point in the video appears to strike the serviceman.

The victim, Sean Nolte Jr., posted the video to his Facebook page on Saturday, saying that the incident took place after he "went to get a bite to eat off-base at a local pizza spot."

"As my friend is standing talking to her family, who currently owns this pizza spot, a woman walks in and is constantly staring back at me," he wrote, adding that the woman accused him of carrying a "fake" military ID.

"You disgrace the USA ... that is not a uniform you [expletive]," the woman said.

"In a last ditch effort to leave, she rushes towards me and slaps me in the left side of my face," Nolte wrote. "Being in uniform, I must maintain professionalism, so I stand there and proceed to wish her a nice day."

The Navy confirmed to the Hartford Courant that he is a sailor assigned to training at the Naval Submarine School in Groton.

