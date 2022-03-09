Trump-backed Arizona candidate threatens Australian journalist: ‘Your days are numbered’
Screengrab.

Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, has made international news for her ongoing denial of the fact Donald Trump lost both her state and the country in the 2020 election.

Lake is featured in a new "60 Minutes" Australia exposé on the former president and his supporters.

"On '60 Minutes,' Donald Trump eyes off another go at the top job," the narrator says in a new tease of the program. "Only this time, he and his followers, aren't taking no for an answer."

The preview features Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland during the Trump administration. Taylor argued that the MAGA movement is "the biggest cult phenomenon in western history."

The video features Lake, a former local Fox broadcaster, threatening an interviewer while walking off set.

"You want to keep pushing propaganda, your days are numbered," said conspiracy theorist said, whom CNN has described as a "serial promoter of election lies."

Watch:

SNEAK PEEK | 60 Minutes Australia www.youtube.com


