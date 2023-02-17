Kari Lake flops in attempt to paint top Trump rival as a George Soros puppet
In a post to Twitter this Friday, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shared an article from the Gateway Pundit claiming that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was "endorsed by George Soros" -- a claim that is not true.

The article cites a video clip of Soros giving his thoughts about the 2024 election, where he says, “My hope for 2024 is that Trump and Governor DeSantis of Florida will slug it out for the Republican nomination."

"Trump has turned into a pitiful figure, continually mourning his loss in 2020," Soros says in the video. "Big Republican donors are abandoning him in droves. DeSantis is shrewd, ruthless, and ambitious. He is likely to be a Republican candidate."

Soros is clearly just giving his analysis of the likely Trump and DeSantis matchup and not giving any kind of endorsement, but Lake regurgitated the article's false claim anyway.

While Lake certainly had many of her supporters agreeing with the false take, her post invited a wave of mockery, much of it coming from conservatives.

Conservative Noah Blum, for instance, accused Lake of "grifting for pillow lawyers.

Right-wingers John Cardillo and David Rubin, who were both backers of Trump in 2020, also chimed in with their own fact checks to let Lake know that Soros had not endorsed DeSantis.

