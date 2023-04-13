‘An icon’: Kari Lake defends Arizona lawmaker ousted over baseless bribery allegations

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Wednesday defended an Arizona lawmaker who was ousted from the state House of Representatives for inviting a witness to present false charges about state officials and then lying about her role in presenting the baseless testimony.

The GOP-led House on Wednesday voted by a two-thirds majority to expel freshman House member Liz Harris.

Harris knowingly arranged for Jacqueline Breger, an insurance agent, to falsely allege that Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs took bribes from a cartel,NPR reports.

Breger also claimed that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints controls the government and is involved in money laundering.

“I'm not saying that Liz is perfect, but I think she's a patriot who cares,” Lake said Wednesday during an appearance on The War Room with Steve Bannon.

Lake does not dismiss the assertion that Harris was dishonest in her representations of Breger but said she didn’t believe that was cause for expulsion.

“I heard one person say well she lied, and that made me laugh because how many of these other people are down there lying every day?” Lake said.

“She's being held accountable for the committee that she brought some people in to put forth evidence and some of the evidence may or may not have been true. And she's being held accountable now for what somebody else testified to, and that's why they're throwing her out.”

Harris also advanced baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 and 2022 votes, according to reports.

“She cares deeply about election integrity,” said Lake, herself an election denier.

Lake predicts Harris’ ouster paves the way for a bright political future.

“All they've done is made her an icon now,” Lake said.

“She's going to be an icon. They think they've made her lose power. I think Liz Harris is going to gain power from this move.”

Watch the video below or click on this link.





