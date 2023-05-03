Right-wing excitement flares as Kari Lake teases 'very exciting announcement' about 'the next chapter'

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was gearing up her followers for a "very exciting announcement" about the "next chapter" in her career, only to announce she wrote a book.
Lake, who still describes herself on Twitter as the "Trump-Endorsed Candidate for Arizona Governor," started this morning by retweeting the "Kari Lake War Room" account, which said there would be a "very exciting announcement" coming directly from Lake "a little later today." The message ended with an ominous "Stay Tuned...." note.
The potential for a presidential run was floated by some of Lake's followers, but such an announcement would fly in the face of her consistent endorsements of former president Donald Trump for 2024. Others suggested that she might be mounting a Senate run in Arizona, which she hasn't ruled out in the past.
The speculation became so rampant that the account followed up the tweet with this:
"Temper your expectations," the follow-up tweet said. "She's not running for President."
An hour later, Lake herself tweeted, "Are you ready for the next chapter?" alongside a picture of her silhouette on a stage covered by the American flag.
When the announcement came, she said she was ready to tell her story.
"I spent three decades in the media telling your stories," she wrote. "Now, I've been blessed with the opportunity to finally tell my own."
She added that it is her honor to announce she has written her first book, entitled "Unafraid: Just Getting Started."
"I can't wait for you to read it," the politician added.
The announcement tweet also included a video, in which she said she has been writing the book for several months.