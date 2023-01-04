AZ court sets 'possible' appeal date for Kari Lake 21 days after Katie Hobbs takes office
Kari Lake -- (Photo by Olivier TOURON / AFP)

An Arizona appeals court has set aside a "possible" date to hear former Republican candidate Kari Lake's opposition to the outcome of the 2022 election for governor.

Division I of the Arizona Court of Appeals made the announcement on the same day that Democrat Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor on Tuesday.

Last week, Maricopa Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Hobbs was found to be the legal winner of the 2022 election for governor.

On Wednesday, the appeals court moved to hear Lake's case. A notice from the clerk said that Jan. 24 had been set aside for "possible" oral arguments before a panel of three judges.

It's not clear what remedies Lake is seeking since Hobbs has already taken office.

